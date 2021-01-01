GE Profile 30" Electric Drop-In Cooktop PP9030SJSS

30" Electric Cooktop with 5 Elements, Ceramic Glass Surface, Radiant Cooking Elements, Power Boil Dual-Ring Element, SyncBurners, Multi-Element Timer, Glide Touch Controls, Control Lock, Keep Warm, and ADA Compliant: Stainless Steel. Cook foods quickly and evenly on this sleek, glass surface. Use different pan sizes on this powerful 3,100-watt flexible element that produces concentrated heat for rapid boiling. Use different pan sizes on this 2,200-watt flexible element. Manage up to five pans at once with individual timers for each element. Precisely control heat instantly with one easy swipe. Evenly heat large cookware (griddles) with two 7" synchronized elements you can control with the touch of a button. Protects against unintended activation. Keep food warm with GE's lowest heat setting or boil water in minutes with this fully functional 6 element. Personalize your cooktop settings to fit your cooking style. Replacing a similar cooktop from GE Appliances or another brand GE cooktops are guaranteed for an exact fit or GE Appliances will pay up to $100 toward modifications. ADA Compliant. 5 Hot Surface Element Indicator Lights. Setting Level Indicators. Surface Element "ON". Frame Color: Stainless Steel or Black. Color Appearance: Black Ceramic Glass. Control Type: Electronic Touch. Control Location: Front Center. Indicator Lights: Color Red; 5 Hot Surface; Surface Element "ON"; Setting Level Indicators. Cooktop Burner Type: 5 Ribbon, Smoothtop. Cooktop Surface: Black Ceramic Glass. Cooktop Control Features: All-Off Control; Control Lock Capability; Custom Settings; Keep-Warm Setting; Kitchen timer; Melt Setting; Multi-Element Timer; Sync-Burners Capability. Left Front: 7" 1,500W. Left Rear: 7" 1,500W. Center: 6"/9" 3,100W Power Boil. Right Front: 5"/8" 2,200W Dual. Right Rear: 6" 1,200W. ADA: Compliant. UL: Certified. KW Rating at 240V: 9.5. KW Rating at 208V: 8.2. Amp Rating at 208V: 39.6. Amp Rating at 240V: 39.6. Cabinet Width: 30". Overall Width: 29 7/8". Overall Depth: 21 1/2". Overall Height: 6". Cut-Out Width: 28 1/2". Cut-Out Depth: 19 5/8". Net Weight: 40 lbs. Shipping Weight: 46 lbs. Parts Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. Labor Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. Warranty Notes: See written warranty for full details.