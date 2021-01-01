GE Profile 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave PEB9159DJBB

1.5 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with 1,000 Watts,10 Power Levels, Convection Cooking, Convection Rack, Sensor Cooking Controls and Warming Oven: Black. With a recessed turntable maximizes oven space, while the flush design easily accommodates multiple dishes. Choose this setting when baking or browning is desired. Automatically adjust time and power for delicious cooking results. Achieve golden-brown results with a specially designed rack that allows air to circulate around foods for even heat distribution during convection cooking. Achieve a custom appearance and built-in convenience with a sleek, matching trim kit. Keeps food hot and ready to serve. Type: Countertop. Capacity: 1.5. Wattage: 1,000W. Power Levels: 10. Sensor Cook: Yes. Convection: Yes. Turntable: Yes. Amps: 15A. Volts: 120V. Parts and Labor: 1 Year. Width: 21 7/8". Depth: 20 1/8". Depth with Door at 90°: 36 7/16". Height: 13 1/8". Gross Weight: 38 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 44 Lbs.