GE Profile 30 in. Warming Drawer in Stainless Steel, Silver

The compact design and variable settings of the GE Profile 30 in. Warming Drawer in Stainless Steel makes it ideal for keeping foods warm until it's time to serve them. The temperature adjusts from 80° to 210° to accommodate different warming needs and the variable humidity control lets you customize your warming from crisp to moist to suit a variety of tastes. The frameless drawer front blends seamlessly into the design of your kitchen cabinetry for a sophisticated accent. GE Profile products offer the best in contemporary design matched with the latest in appliance technologies to transform the way you live. Sporting a bold, dramatic look and state of the art features, this collection provides the perfect combination of style and innovation throughout your kitchen.