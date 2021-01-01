GE Profile 2.1 Cu. Ft. Over-The-Range Microwave PVM9005EJES

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with Chef Connect, 1050 Watts, 10 Power Levels, Three-Speed 400-CFM Venting System and Sensor Cooking Controls: Slate. Three options with a single touch. For instant convenience, choose when to automatically sync clocks and the range burners with the microwave's surface light and vent. Conveniently heat your food using the Sensor Cooking option. The sensor features detect the humidity in the microwave and adjusts cooking time automatically to various types and amounts of food. With 10 power levels to offer cooking flexibility, and the "Add 30 Seconds" button helps make heating anything simple. Enjoy a sleek appearance that makes cleaning easy. Efficiently removes smoke, steam and odors from your kitchen. Can be adapted to accommodate vertical or horizontal duct venting or non-vented ductless installation. The conveniently located, odor-removing charcoal filter features an indicator light when the filter needs to be replaced. Total Capacity: 2.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave Watts: 1050 W. Power Levels: 10. Sensor Cooking: Yes. Vent CFM: 400. Fan Speed: 3. Connectivity: Chef Connect. Turntable: 14.25" Glass. Sound Volume Control: Yes. Venting Type: Externally Vented. Non-Vented: Optional - Filter Kit Included. Interior Oven Light: Incandescent (3). Cooktop Lighting: Programmable Night Light; Bright/Night/Off. Microwave Oven Interior: Easy Clean Interior. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Voltage: 120V. Frequency: 60Hz. Input Wattage: 1700W. Amperage: 15.0A. Overall Width: 29 15/16". Overall Depth: 16 5/32". Overall Height: 17 5/16". Interior Width: 23 5/32". Interior Depth: 15 3/16". Interior Height: 10 5/32". Net Weight: 58 Lbs. Approximate Shipping Weight: 65 Lbs.