Cuisinart Professional Series 3qt Stainless Steel Saucepan with Cover - 89193-20

The Cuisinart Professional Series Stainless Steel 3 Quart Saucepan is made from premium stainless steel. Perfect for single servings of soups, vegetables, sauces and delicious side dishes. Tempered glass lids offer a clear view of what’s cooking. The Power Bond™ high-impact bonded base ensures ultimate durability, heats up fast and distributes heat evenly and eliminates hot spots. The riveted stainless steel Cool Grip™ handles are contoured for a secure grip and designed to stay cool on the stovetop. The tempered glass lids fit tight to lock in flavor, texture and nutrients. The rims of the cookware are tapered to make pouring clean and easy. Brand Overview Savor the Good Life. Cuisinart’s mission as a Brand is to develop and market, innovative, high-end kitchen products that enable consumers to quickly and easily provide their family with home cooked foods from a cup of coffee to an extravagant holiday meal.