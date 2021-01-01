From derby originals
Derby Originals Professional Leather Punch
Advertisement
Update your fella’s favorite tack with the Derby Originals Professional Leather Punch. This professional leather punch is built to make adding and enlarging holes easy. It features six different size settings and a comfortable grip. This fabric punch is crafted using sturdy steel that can pierce through very thick double and triple-ply leather. It is designed to work best on leather but is suitable for use with other materials as well.