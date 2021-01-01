Weeds are problematic. If not attended to quickly, they can overrun an otherwise beautiful lawn or garden. Don't take that risk with your lawn, garden, or commercial space - instead, stop weeds before they start with the DeWitt 20-Year 250 x 4 Feet 4-Ounce Landscape Fabric Weed Barrier. This package includes 4 barriers.??This weed barrier is ideal for cost-conscious individuals and can be used as a ground cover, for soil stabilization, erosion control, gardening, landscaping, and for ultimately stopping weeds before they start. The needle-punched fabric is aided by reinforced fiber that helps with moisture control and helps fabric stay put on sloped areas. Overall, this weed barrier is versatile and would be the perfect addition to any lawn or garden. ??Don't allow your yard, garden, or life to be run by weeds any longer. Instead, take proactive steps to rid yourself of weeds with this weed barrier. DeWitt Professional Landscape Fabric (Common: 4x 250; Actual: 4 x 250) | 97822