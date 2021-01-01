Violet Linen Professional Kitchen Bib Apron Classic Striped - Durable, Comfortable, Easy Care - White

Large apron, covers from chest to knee, provides great coverage and protection from kitchen grease, spills, and food stains. Overall 27.5X 30 Features a Classic striped design, it is perfect for all kinds of work and is ideal for home, restaurant, kitchen, gardens, or craft table use The two spacious front pockets provide ample space to keep seasoning packets, meat thermometer, grill slips, and recipes handy Made of 100Percent polyester fabric, for easy care and long-lasting durability, it won't easily fray even after long-term use Machine washable in low-temperature water, gentle cycle, non-chlorine bleach, tumble dry on low heat, iron if needed on permanent press level