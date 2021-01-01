Professional in Ear Monitor Headphones for Singers Drummers Musicians with MMCX Connector IEM Earphones Pro Clear Brown

With balanced highs, middle, bass sound, this in ear monitor has been chosen by lots of singers, drummers and musicians for their monitoring systems, it has very good performance Ergonomic earpiece nose and soft silicon eartips create a good seal to block out up 20dB noise, better sound back Detachable MMCX connector( same as Shure, Westone, UE) make cable replace or upgrade easily, provides Microphone Cable, Wireless Bluetooth Cable to buy separately Memory earhook can be custom to your ear shape to get best secure fit, your on stage performing can be better Stereo jack works with most concert monitoring machine, you can also use it on your phones, tablets, mp3 players, pc