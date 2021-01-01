Liquitex Professional Heavy Body Acrylic Paint, 2-oz Tube, Phthalocyanine Blue (Red Shade), 2 Fl

PURE PIGMENTS - Heavy Body Acrylic is known for its rich, permanent color. Our chemists use the latest basket bead-mill technology to bring out the best in every pigment. Tiny reinforced ceramic beads give fine dispersion, great color development, strength and brightness. HIGH VISCOSITY - This is our highest viscosity paint. Good surface drag gives excellent handling and blending characteristics, with increased open-working time. Never too slippery, or too sticky. Heavy Body Acrylic delivers intense color in the ideal consistency for a range of techniques. VERSATILE - The low-odor acrylic resin base in Heavy Body represents the latest in acrylic resin technology, giving you increased open time and colors of great clarity and vibrancy, with minimal wet-to-dry shift. The paint film is highly flexible, durable, non-yellowing, UV-resistant and water-resistant when dry. NON-CRACKING - A flexible, crack-free result. Even when you go in thick. Impasto and 3D applications dry without fracturing due to advanced acrylic technology which brings flexibility to the paint film. Giving you a durable, noncracking finish. ARCHIVAL QUALITY - On a client’s wall. In a gallery. Your work needs to stay as you intended. The pigments in Heavy Body are lightfast. This means your work will have the greatest archival permanence possible – at least 50 years+ in gallery conditions – with no color shifting or fading, to stay vibrant and true.