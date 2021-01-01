Lynx Professional Grill Side Burner LPBNG

Advertisement
Built-in Professional Power Burner with Dual-Ring Red Brass Burner, Removable Center Grate, Extendable Drip Pan, Backlit Control Knobs, Hot Surface Ignition System, 47,000 BTU Output and Removable Stainless Steel Cover: Natural Gas. Assured reliability-dual-ring red brass burner. Copious space-the large grate surface accommodates an oversized stockpot. Reliable speed-Hot Surface Ignition system lights burners quickly and safely. Comprehensive coverage-fully extendable drip pan. Versatile intensity-letting you select from 3,000 up to 47,000 BTU. Innovative options-removable center grate lets you use a commercial-style wok. Striking illumination-backlit blue control knobs. Beautiful coverage-removable stainless steel cover included. Width: 19". Depth: 22". Height: 10 5/8".