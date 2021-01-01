Modern Tees Retirement Tshirts Professional Grandma Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you know someone who is a Grandma? Are you a proud Grandmother? Then this shirt is for you, let everyone know you have a new profession in retirement that of a professional Grandma! Get the conversation going with this funny pun Womens I'm Not Retired I'm A Professional Grandma TShirt. Awesome gift from kids, children, daughter, son, mom and family for your grandma, grandmama, grandmother! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only