Professional Grade 14 Gauge Speaker Cable Pure Stranded Copper Speaker Wire in 500 Feet for Car Audio Home Theater Systems Radio Speakers Any Audio.

SPECIFICS: This wire is 14 gauge stranded copper speaker wire with a PVC jacket. No copper coated aluminum or other clad metal AMERICAN: This wire is manufactured in the United States and carries with it the proud craftsmanship you expect USE: High quality general function audio wire. Not recommended for runs inside walls or plenum, but great in your automobile POLARITY STRIPE: One side of the wire has a white polarity stripe so that you can identify which end plugs in where SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Not happy with your purchase? Give us a call and we'll accommodate your return with no questions asked