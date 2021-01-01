Bertazzoni Professional 24" Fully Integrated Tall-Tub Dishwasher DW24XV

Advertisement
24" Fully Integrated Dishwasher with 14 Place Setting Capacity, 6 Wash Cycles, 4 Wash Options, 48 dBA Silence Rating, Sani-Boost, Height-Adjustable Upper Basket, Triple Stage Filter, and ENERGY STAR®. This model can wash 14 place settings. Available cycles are Heavy, Auto,Normal, Quick, Eco, and Rinse. Choose between Extra dry, Sani boost, Hi temp, and Delay start 24h. This top-of-the-line dishwasher is perfectly insulated and virtually inaudible at 48 DbA. Washing temperature can be boosted to 158°F. The upper basket has a convenient one-touch height-adjustablility. Food Disposer. 2 pump wash system. Triple stage filter. Multiple spray zones. Power sprayer. Type: Built-In. Fully Integrated: Yes. Capacity: 14 Place Settings. Sound Level: 48 dbA. Interface: LED Touch. ENERGY STAR Certified: Yes. Finish: Stainless Steel, No Fingerprint. # of Cycles: 6. 1: Heavy. 2: Auto. 3: Normal. 4: Quick. 5: Eco. 6: Rinse. # of Options: 4. 1: Extra Dry. 2: Sani Boost. 3: Hi Temp. 4: Delay Start (24 Hour). Drying System: Turbo Drying. Filter System: Triple Plastic & Stainless Steel. Spray Arms: 3. Racks: 2, Foldable. Height Adjustable Upper Basket: Yes. Food Disposer: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 115V/60Hz. Amps: 8.4. Parts & Labor: 2 Years. Width: 23 3/4". Depth: 24 1/2". Depth Without Door: 22 1/2". Height: 33 3/4".