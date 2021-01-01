82MM Professional Four Piece HD Macro Closeup Filter Kit 1 2 4 10 Diopter Filters for Camera Lens with 82MM Filter Thread and Protective Filter Pouch

DESIREABLE MAGNIFICATION: While allowing the camera lens to be set closer to the subject to achieve a larger image scale, these lenses can be used individually or stacked in any combination to achieve the desired magnification. SUPERB DESIGN: While showcasing macro lenses with 1, 2, 4, 10 diopter filters, the lenses also come designed with digital multi-coated high-quality HD optics making them a revolutionary asset to your camera gear. COMPATIBLE MODELS: Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Mark III, Mark IV, 5DS, 5DS R, 6D, 6D Mark II, 70D, 77D, 7D, 7D Mark II, 80D, 90D, Rebel SL1, SL2, SL3, T5, T5i, T6, T6i, Canon EOS Rebel T6s, T7, T7i (w/ EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens), Nikon D3300, D3400, D3500, D500, D5200, D5300, D5500, D5600, D7100, D7200, D750, D7500 (w/ AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens), and more. LENS COMPATIBILITIES: These filters are compatible with some of the most popular brands of lenses including: Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II