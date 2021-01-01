Designed for use in an inverted position for marking construction, excavation sites, underground utilities and more. Works on interior or exterior surfaces: ideal for use on concrete, blacktop, gravel, soil and grass. No-mess aerosol produces easy-to follow marks. Dries to the touch in 15 minutes and covers up to 800 linear feet at 1.5 inches wide. Produces an easy to see flat to semi-gloss finish. Provides short-term resistance against elements. Formulated to go further and cover a greater area. For even easier application or when covering large surfaces, use with Rust-Oleum #2393000 Marking Wand. Rust-Oleum Professional Flat White Spray Paint | 266593