Professional Flash Speedlight Flashlight YN 560 III for Canon Nikon Pentax Olympus Camera / Such as: Canon EOS 1Ds Mark, EOS1D Mark, EOS 5D Mark.

Best Quality Guranteed. It using RF-602 / RF-603 2.4G ultra-long range wireless flash system. The lead flashing distances up to 100 meters / 328 feet above. Large-size LCD display. The YN560-III is equipped with large-size LCD screen, with clear and intuitive view, easy to use. New Power Zoom Function: By pushing the button on the speedlite, it can make the flash covered length range from 24mm to 105mm. The High Sensitivity Wireless Triggering Sensor: The high sensitivity wireless triggering sensor inherits from YN560, which makes the Slave function ( S1, S2, RX mode). New Charging Socket for External Power Pack: YN560III provides charging socket for external power pack, to meet your higher demand for charging recycle.