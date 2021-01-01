Dacor Professional 24" Electric Warming Drawer HWD24PS

24" Heritage Warming Drawer with 4 Temperature Levels, Electronic Controls, 4 Timer Settings, Sabbath Mode and Large Capacity. let you orchestrate a delicious meal with grace and precision. Four time settings (1, 2, 3 and 4 hours) plus an infinite mode ensure that every dish can be timed the way you intended. Perfectly. Proof, Low, Medium and High, for precise warming levels. put absolute precision at your fingertips. So now you can regulate time, temperature and humidity of your food, ensuring perfect results and happy guests every time. allows you to select the temperature and humidity to keep food just made fresh. Now you can keep your pizza crisp or your ham moist. For those oversized dishes. Stack Under Dacor Wall Ovens, Microwaves, Cooktops. And Star-K Certified (www.star-k.com). Type: Warming Drawer. Electronic Control Panel: Yes. Four Temperature Levels: Proof, Low, Medium and High(100-200°). Large Capacity: 1.33 cu. ft. Blue LED Indicator Lights: Yes. Four Timer Setting: Yes. 50 Pound Weight Limit: Yes. 500 Watt Heating: Yes. Approved for installation under Dacor wall ovens: Yes. Volts: 120V. Amps: 15A. Frequency: 60Hz. Overall Width: 24. Overall Depth: 23 13/16. Overall Height: 10 1/8. Cut Out Width: 22 1/2. Cut Out Depth: 24. Weight: 70 lbs.