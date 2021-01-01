Franklin Sports Professional Cornhole Set

(2) LARGE 36" X 24" TARGETS! This complete cornhole set is all you need for a day of fun! The targets can be quickly assembled (no tools required!) and easily transported!STURDY FRAME has steel corners for extra stability. The target surface features MDF material for durability.OFFICIAL SIZE bean bags are included! (4) black and (4) gray bags are regulation size (6" x 6") and weightPERFECT for the beach, backyard, or your next party. It's all about the details and this Professional Cornhole Set has all you need for a day of fun!DELUXE CARRY BAG for easy storage and transport