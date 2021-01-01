Professional Camera Case Sling Backpack for Nikon Canon Sony and Other DSLR Cameras and LensTripodOther AccessoriesDurable Waterproof and Tear.

Convenient and Safe: This lightweight and durable travel bag is designed for optimal on-the-go use. With multiple dynamic compartments you'll be able to fit your camera, accessories, and other personal belongings in one safe and convenient place Multi-Use and Durable Material: Fastening-tape padded adjustable dividers, mesh pockets for smaller accessories, tripod/monopod holder with firm strap and quick access side doors. Comes with a water-resistant polyester rain cover Capacity: Fits a DSLR body, 2-3 extra lenses, a speedlight flash or other accessories. A water bottle or monopod tripod, as well as other small items are able to place in it. External Dimensions: 9'x5.5'x16'/23cmx14cmx41cm (L x W x H) Comfortable design: The sling backpack design allows for quick rotation from the back to the front of your body, giving you easy and fast access to your gear Note: Backpack ONLY. Other accessories (Camera, Tripod, etc) are No