Professional Business Casual Slipcase Laptop Shoulder Bag for MacbookNotebook with QuickAccess Compartment Trolley Strap Protective Sleeve Shoulder.

Best Quality Guranteed. Patentpending split design separates laptop from accessories, to allow clear xray scanning Quick access mobile phone pouch keeps most standard size phones within reach. A comprehensive business workspace with all of the compartments you need to carry files, business cards, keys, storage drives and other on-the-go essentials. A foam padded laptop compartment helps absorb the shock of regular use and protect your laptop from other objects in your bag. Standard compartment space for those who want the flexibility to carry more. File compartment, mobile phone pocket, small quickaccess front pocket, two waterbottle holders, multiple accessory pockets Designed to protect up to 16' widescreen laptops Constructed of durable polyester material