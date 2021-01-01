Professional Audio Mixer PTX15 Mixing Console 4 Channels USB Input Stereo Equalizer W 16 Echo Effects Ideal for Stage Live Gigs and Karaoke PTX15A

4-INPUT, 3 BAND EQ, +48V Phantom Power: This professional altra-low noise discrete mic preamp has 4 mono input channels with gold plated XLRs and balanced line inputs. Ultra-musical 3-band EQ on all channels to imbue signals with incredible warmth and detailed musical character. +48V phantom power selection enables mixer to be used with condenser microphone and wired mic. USB/BLUETOOTH FUNCTION: Compatible with USB/flash reader/MP3, allowing users to connect external USB stick or flash drive to stream music into the mixer. Bluetooth function enable users to wirelessly stream music in from iPad and smart phone to mix music. Built-in controls to play/pause/switch between modes. NO RECORDING AVAILABLE, FOR LIVE MIX ONLY. There is NO OUTPUT to the computer through the USB/Bluetooth function. STEREO GRAPHIC EQUALIZER, 16 ECHO EFFECTS: High-quality components and sturdy construction to ensure greater durability. Built-in 24-bit dual engine sound ef