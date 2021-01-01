From coats & clark

Coats & Clark Professional All Purpose Barberry Red Polyester Thread, 3000 Yards

Description

Coats and Clark™ Professional All Purpose Thread is a medium weight thread perfect for hand or machine sewing. It is 100% corespun polyester and can be used to sew all fabrics- knit or woven, natural or synthetic. This 3000 yard high-volume king spool provides consumers six times the yardage of a 500yd conventional spool, and you can spend more time doing what you love due to less down time changing out empty spools.

