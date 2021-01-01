From zline
Zline Professional 900 CFM 42" Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood - 597-42
Zline 597-42 260 - 500 CFM 42 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Features: 500 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchen Stainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacity LED lighting for illuminating your cooking surface Push-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fan 3 year parts warranty Specifications: CFM: 260, 340, 420, 500 Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5 Speeds: 4 Duct Size: 6" Round Duct Discharge: Vertical Bulb Type: LED Nominal Width: 42 Height: 14" Depth: 21" Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36" Voltage: 120v Wattage: 385 Wall Mount Range Hoods Brushed Stainless Steel