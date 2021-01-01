From zline
Zline Professional 900 CFM 36" Wide - Outdoor - Island Range Hood - 597i-304-36
Zline 597i-304-36 260 - 500 CFM 36 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Island Range Hood Features:500 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfacePush-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fanMay be used in outdoor kitchens above a grill or standard cooktop, though hood must be mounted at least 36" above grills3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 260, 340, 420, 500Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 36Height: 14"Depth: 21"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120vWattage: 385 Island Mount Range Hoods Brushed Stainless Steel