Viking Professional 5 36" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range VGR5366BDGLP

36" Freestanding Professional Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners, 5.1 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Continuous Grates, VSH™ Pro Sealed Burner System, ProFlow™ Convection Baffle, and TruPowerPlus™ Burner: Damascus Grey, Liquid Propane. Cook like a pro with up to 15,000 BTUs and infinite settings of easy-to-clean high performance sealed burners. Combination of unique patented burner and surface design provides cleanability plus superior performance at any temperature setting. The VariSimmer™ Setting on ALL burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. Keep spills in one place with the raised edges of our exclusive one-piece tooled porcelainized cooking surface and the raised edges around perimeter seal top to completely contain spills. Porcelanized for easy cleaning, durability and long lasting finish. The exclusive SureSpark™ Ignition System ensures automatic ignition/re-ignition should the burners extinguish any time while cooking. Lock in all the savory juices of even the thickest porterhouse with the intense heat of the restaurant-quality Gourmet-Glo™ Infrared Broiler. Intense heat from broiler sears meats and fish locking in juices. Bake breads and cakes to lofty perfection with the incredibly even heat circulation of the ProFlow™ Convection Baffle system. Each Pro Flow Baffle has been engineered specifically for each oven cavity to maximize even cooking. 18,500 BTU front right burner. Keep your kitchen looking sleek with heavy-duty black knobs with a square bezel. Allows door to close slowly. Natural airflow bake, convection bake, infrared broil, convection infrared broil, convection dehydrate, and convection defrost. For excellent visibility throughout the oven cavity. NEW larger window opening. Convection fan switch conveniently located on control panel. Burner caps are easily removable for quick cleaning. Heavy-duty, porcelainized, cast-iron removable surface grates provide continuous front-to-rear, left-to-right surface for easy movement of large pots. Total Oven Capacity (cu. ft.): 5.1. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Drawer: None. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Gas. Continuous Grates: Yes. Number of Burners: 6. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Grill: No. Griddle: No. Oven Racks: 3. Interior Oven Light: Yes, Halogen. Convection: Yes. Self-Cleaning: No. Included Accessory: Island Trim (shipped standard with 36" range). Natural Gas: 15,000 BTU (4.4 kW); 18,500 BTU (5.4 kW). Liquid Propane Gas: 12,500 BTU (3.7 kW); 16,600 BTU (4.9 kW). Broil Burner: 18,000 BTU NAT./16,000 BTU LP (5.3 kW NAT./4.7 kW LP). Bake Burner: 30,000 BTU NAT./LP (8.8 kW NAT./LP). BG8536BSS: 8" H. Backguard for 36" Range. HS24536SS: High Shelf for 36" Range. P24CSTSS: Countertop Side Trim. P36CRTSS: Countertop Rear Trim. P36CBF4SS: Curb Base and Custom Curb Base Front. LPKPDR: LP/Propane Conversion Kit. CBC12G: Bamboo Cutting Board. CBC12QB: Bamboo Cover. Requirements: 120VAC/60Hz; 4 ft. (121.9 cm), 3-wire cord with grounded 3-prong plug attached to product. Maximum Amp Usage: 1.5 amps. Overall Width: 35 7/8". Overall Height from Bottom: To top of side trim - minimum 35-7/8" to maximum 37"; legs adjust 1-1/8". Additions to Base Height: To top of island trim - add 1"; to top of backguard - add 8"; to top of high shelf - add 23 1/2". Overall Depth from Rear: To end of side panel - 24 5/16"; to front of door - 25-3/4"; to end of door handle - 28-11/16". Oven Interior Width: 29". Oven Interior Height: 16 1/8". Oven Interior Depth: 18 3/4". Approximate Shipping Weight: 500 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 5-Year Limited: All gas burners, electric elements (Dual Fuel).