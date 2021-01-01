Viking Professional 5 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range VDR5364GCS

36" Freestanding Professional Dual Fuel Range with 4 Sealed Burners, 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Self-Cleaning, Vari-Speed Dual Flow™ Convection, SoftLit™ LED Light, Griddle, TruPower Plus™ Burner, and Star-K Certified: Cast Black, NG. Provide between 15,000 and 18,500 BTUs to meet various cooking requirements. EXCLUSIVE VariSimmer™ Setting on ALL burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. For consistent and reliable ignition. Automatic re-ignition; surface burners light at any position on the knob and re-light if extinguished, even on lowest setting. Keep your kitchen looking sleek with heavy-duty black knobs with a square bezel. Largest convection fan in the industry; the 8 1/2" fan works bi-directionally for maximum airflow and excellent cooking results. Concealed 10-pass dual bake element provides precise temperature control. Large 10-pass broiler with heat reflector. Provides one of the fastest preheat times, so your oven is ready to begin cooking when you are. Allows door to close slowly. Three strategically located oven lights provide maximum visibility. Burner caps are easily removable for quick cleaning. Heavy-duty, porcelainized, cast-iron removable surface grates provide continuous front-to-rear, left-to-right surface for easy movement of large pots. Make for easy cleanup of oven cavity. Six porcelain-coated rack positions and comes standard with three oven racks including one TruGlide™ Full Extension Rack. Raised edges around perimeter seal top to completely contain spills. Porcelanized for easy cleaning, durability and long lasting finish. Cook for everyone you know and still have leftovers with the largest capacity oven in the industry. Accent the control panel and illuminate knobs. NEW larger window opening. Self-cleaning porcelain ovens. Oven has six porcelain-coated rack positions and comes standard with three racks. High-performance cooking modes: Include bake, Convection bake, TruConvec™ Convection cooking, Convection roast, Broil, Convection broil, Convection dehydrate, and Convection defrost. Capacity: 5.6 Cu. Ft. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Drawer: None. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Dual Fuel. Continuous Grates: Yes. Number of Burners: 4. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Griddle: Yes. Oven Racks: 3. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Self-Cleaning: Yes. Included Accessory: Island Trim (shipped standard with 36" range). Burner Rating 1: 18,500 BTU (5.4 kW). Burner Rating 2: 16,600 BTU (4.9 kW). Burner Rating 3: 15,000 BTU (4.4 kW). Burner Rating 4: 12,500 BTU (3.7 kW). Griddle Burner Rating: 15,000 BTU NAT./12,500 BTU LP (4.4 kW NAT./3.7 kW LP). BG8536BSS: 8" H. Backguard for 36" Range. HS24536SS: High Shelf for 36" Range. P24CSTSS: Countertop Side Trim. P36CRTSS: Countertop Rear Trim. P36CBF4SS: Curb Base and Custom Curb Base Front. LPKPDR: LP/Propane Conversion Kit. CBC12G: Bamboo Cutting Board. CBC12QB: Bamboo Cover. Electrical Requirements: 240-208VAC, 60 Hz electrical connection box on product, connect with locally supplied 3-wire, flexible cord or "pigtail". Maximum Amp Usage: 240V - 30.5 amps; 208V - 26.4 amps. Overall Width: 35-7/8". Overall Height from Bottom: To top of side trim - 35-7/8" min.; 37" max.; Legs adjust - 1-1/8". Overall Depth from Rear: To end of side panel - 24-5/16"; To the front of the door - 25-3/4"; To end of door handle - 28-11/16". Oven Interior Width: 30". Oven Interior Height: 16-1/2". Oven Interior Depth: 19-1/2". Approximate Shipping Weight: 500 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 5-Year Limited: All gas burners, electric elements (Dual Fuel).