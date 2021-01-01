Dacor Professional 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave DCM24S

1.5 cu. ft. Countertop Convection Microwave with 900 Watts, Convection Baking and Broiling Modes, 10 Sensor Cooking Modes, Combination Roasting and Baking Modes, Auto Broil, Bake, and Roast Functions and Install as Stand Alone or Built-In: Stainless Steel. The microwave's sensor technology detects the vapor that it emitted from the food, and cooks for the appropriate time:. Baked Potato. Frozen Vegetables. Fresh Soft Veggies. Fresh Hard Veggies. Frozen Entrees. Hot Dogs. Bacon. Fish & Seafood. Auto Broil automatically broils hamburgers, cut chicken, steaks and fish steaks. Auto Roast automatically roasts chicken, turkey, turkey breast or pork. Auto Bake automatically bakes cakes, brownies, muffins and french fries. Install as Countertop Freestanding or Built-In. 900 Watts Power. 11 Power Levels. 15 3/8" Turntable. Stainless Steel Interior. High and Low Rack Positions. Power: 900 Watts. Sensor Modes: Yes. Turntable: Yes. 2-Level Cooking Rack: Yes. Convection/Combination Cooking: Yes. Kitchen Timer: Yes. Child Safety Lock: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 120 Volts, 15 Amps. Width: 24 5/8". Height: 14 7/8". Depth: 19". Cubic Feet: 1.5. Colors: Stainless Steel, Black, Arctic White. Parts and labor: 1 Year.