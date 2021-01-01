Professional 3-in-1 Multifunctional Can Opener

➤How to use:Step 1:Place the can opener metal teeth (the wedge) on the lip of the can.Step 2:Start turning the manual can opener handle when it fits securely.Step 3:Move along the edge of the can while turning the handle.Step 4:Don't need open the can lip completely and lift lid up,then you can enjoy the delicious food.➤Why Choose our Manual 3-IN-1 Can Opener?-Durable Design: Made of food grade stainless steel,never rust after long time use.-Multifunction opener: 3-IN-1,one gives you three wishes-Easy to Clean&Store&Carry: Just need washed in the sink and stored in a dry cabinet.Could carry outside using.-Comfortable Using: large turn knob & Non-slip handle,easy to open can.-Fast Cutting: With sharp blade to leaving Smooth Edge