TICWELL Professional 1600W Garment Steamer

TICWELL Garment Steamer come with Ceramic panel, which protects all kinds of fabrics. 2.4L large-capacity water tank, continuous ironing for more than 90 minutes. The garment steamer is equipped with universal wheels for easy movement. 1600w high power, 36g/min, only need 20-25 seconds of preparation time to iron clothes. Atomize twice and three times heating, Atomize twice allow the steam to pass through the clothes fibers more delicately. Three times of heating make the steam temperature reach above 150°, the high temperature softens the clothes and effectively removes 99.9% of bacteria and mites.3 levels of freely adjustable steam intensity and 1 self-cleaning mode. Multi-level steam intensity can be selected according to different clothing materials. Such as linen, silk, wool, cotton, etc. The highest temperature can reach 150°C. The self-cleaning mode can effectively remove scale and blockage.