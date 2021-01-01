From zline
Zline Professional 1200 CFM 42" Wide - Outdoor - Island Range Hood - 697i-304-42
Zline 697i-304-42 280 - 1200 CFM 42 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Island Range Hood Features:1200 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfacePush-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fanMay be used in outdoor kitchens above a grill or standard cooktop, though hood must be mounted at least 36" above grills3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 280, 460, 670, 1200Sones: 1.1, 2.5, 4.3, 5.3Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 42Height: 12-1/2"Depth: 28"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120vWattage: 550 Island Mount Range Hoods Brushed Stainless Steel