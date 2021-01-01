From zline
Zline Professional 1200 CFM 48" Wide Island Range Hood - KECOMi-48
Advertisement
Zline KECOMi-48 280 - 1200 CFM 48 Inch Wide Island Range Hood Features:1200 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfacePush-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fan3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 280, 460, 670, 1200Sones: 1.1, 2.5, 4.3, 5.3Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 48Height: 5"Depth: 24"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120vWattage: 550 Island Mount Range Hoods Brushed Stainless Steel