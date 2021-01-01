Bosch PROFACTOR 18V STRONG ARM GKS18V-25GCB14 Cordless 7-1/4 In. Circular Saw Kit with BiTurbo Brushless Technology and Track Compatibility, Includes (1) CORE18V 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR Performance Battery

STRONG ARM PROFACTOR PERFORMANCE: delivers corded performance from an 18V cordless 7-1/4 In. saw 2-1/2 In. CUT CAPACITY: allows for easy cutting through 2X material across the entire bevel range ECO MODE: helps get the job done by extending runtime by up to 30% 50-DEGREE BEVEL RANGE: provides a bevel lock in the front TRACK COMPATIBILITY: for straight cuts fast, the saw is compatible with Bosch as well as select manufacturers' tracks (sold separately) INCLUDES: (1) GBA18V80 18V CORE18V Lithium-Ion 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR Performance Battery, 18V Charger, (1) 7-1/4 In. 24-Tooth Edge Cordless Circular Saw Blade, (1) Hex Wrench and a Carrying Bag