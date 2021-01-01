Bertazzoni PROF24FSEXV Professional 23 Inch Wide 2.7 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with Assistant Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Wall Ovens Single

Bertazzoni PROF24FSEXV Professional 23 Inch Wide 2.7 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with Assistant Built-in ovens put Italian design and precision at the heart of your kitchen. As beautiful as they are practical, they can be installed flush or proud in any style of kitchen cabinet. With technology designed to help you cook any dish to perfection, the convection fan offers best-in-class even heat distribution throughout the extra-large 2.7 oven cavity. Evenly bake large batches of cookies using all 5 shelf positions. The full-width 6-pass broiler sears steaks so they are crisp on the outside and juicy inside. The no-fingerprint stainless steel is easy to clean. Designed and manufactured with pride in Italy, are covered by an industry-leading 2-year parts and labor warranty.Features:Single oven convection systemKnobs with LED display for oven controlsTriple inner oven doorRemovable inner glassBlack enamel cavity finishingMetal oven handleSoft-motion doorIncludes 1 wire shelf flat, 1 wire shelf shaped, 1 baking tray with roasting trivetSpecifications:Total Capacity: 2.7 Cu. Ft.Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: NoSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 22-1/2"Height: 28-5/8"Width: 23-3/8"Cutout Depth: 24"Cutout Height: 28-3/8"Cutout Width: 28-1/2" Single Wall Ovens Stainless Steel