From unger
ProDuster Extending Handle
Advertisement
Features:Extending handleDuster with extending handle for high-reach cleaning with one disposable sleeveelectro statically charged sleevesQuick and easy change designOverall Depth - Front to Back: 45 InchesProduct Type: DustersOutdoor Use: NoCountry of Origin: IndonesiaPrimary Material Handle: PlasticPrimary Material Head: woolBristle Thickness: SoftExtendable: YesReplaceable Head: NoSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Length: 33Overall Product Weight: 0.6Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoWarranty: