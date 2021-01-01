From impact
Impact Products Lobbymaster Plastic Dust Pan, 12w X 37h, Black Pan/white Handle
Advertisement
Brooms & accessories impact® lobbymaster® plastic dust pan. Easy-lock system keeps the handle upright and in place while you sweep. Innovative footrest pads and angled base provide stability. Large pan capacity and tapered front edge simplify dust and debris pick-up. Broom-cleaning teeth on the yoke allow you to clean your bristles as you go. (s): Plastic; Width: 12"; Color(s): Black/White; Overall Length: 37". This impact products lobbymaster plastic dust pan, 12w x 37h, black pan/white handle is a great dust pans item at a reduced price under $30 you can't miss.