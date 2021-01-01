The SuperBar Add-On Kit is a horizontal bar that uses Pivot and Lock technology. The SuperBar Add-On Kit can only be installed on an existing SuperPole (Standard or Bariatric). If you don't already own a SuperPole and are interesting in purchasing a pole that comes with the SuperBar, check out our SuperPole with Bar (Code: SPB-S). SuperBar Add-On Kit allows you to add a bar to your SuperPole that features HealthCraft's "Pivot and Lock" Technology to keep support in front of you. Simply lift the horizontal bar to unlock, pivot to next position, and then lower it to lock firmly in place (every 45 degrees). SuperBar has an anti-microbial white powder coat finish; latex-free, non-slip, PVC closed foam grip material. SuperPole with SuperBar supports up to 300lbs: Bariatric model supports up to 450lbs. HealthCraft HealthCraft Products White Floor-mounted Grab Bar (300-lb Weight Capacity) | SPB-AK