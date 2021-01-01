ZENITH PRODUCTS CORP WW2026 Wall Mounted Bathroom Medicine Cabinet with Mirror

The Zenith Medicine Cabinet for Bathroom is made of quality wood and features a mirrored door with a polished chrome knob. Inside, there are two fixed shelves that will provide plenty of storage space for toiletries, products, personal items and basic first aid supplies. The white mirror storage cabinet for the bathroom has a sleek look that will add decorative flair to most any decor. Install it yourself as part of a home improvement project or have it installed by a professional home decorator. To keep it clean, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth. The Zenith Products collection also carries additional items for your bathroom, including tri-view medicine cabinets, wire toilet paper storage holders, wall shelves with hooks and more (each sold separately).