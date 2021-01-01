From magma
Magma Products Catalina 2 Infra Red, Gourmet Series Gas Grill, Multi, One Size
Advertisement
New tempered glass viewing window New beautiful rounded edge design Redesigned dynamic combustion system Made in the U.S.A. Constructed of 100% 18-9 marine grade mirror polished stainless steel Full double lined lower shell Hermetically sealed thermometer Equipped with integrated fold-away legs Locking front access grease tray 12"x18" main grilling area 5-1/2"x18" secondary grilling area Uses standard 1 lb. disposable propane canisters or adapts to on-board LPG or CNG systems New electronic ignition Infrared radiant screens