From ideal clamp products
Products CandyShell Grip iPhone XR Case Charcoal GreyDark Poppy Red
Advertisement
Drop-tested protection. Tested to withstand the harshest conditions, this case meets MIL-SPEC standards. Raised rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip for your iPhone. Dual-layer design. Patented design provides two layers of protection. Exterior polycarbonate layer disperses impact while interior soft layer absorbs shock. Patented raised bezel screen protection. Bezel rises above screen to guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratches when lying flat. Responsive button protection. Rubberized covers shield volume and power buttons while keeping them fully accessible