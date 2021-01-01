Products BalanceFolio iPad 102 Inch Case and Stand 2019 Plumberry PurpleCrushed PurpleCrepe Pink Model1335357265

Best Quality Guranteed. Dropped from 4 feet multiple times by Independent labs to ensure superior protection A full interior liner provides scientifically engineered protection to resists scuffs and abrasions to your tablet Multi-angle stand cover converts into a stand for typing and allows you to adjust the angle for viewing videos Locking Clasp Ensures the cover stays securely closed to protect the screen in the event of a fall Magnetic camera Shield on the back cover allow you to shield your camera lens When it's not in use and easily retracts for when you want to snap a photo