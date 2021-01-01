Procter Plastic Vanity Tray

A simple vanity tray offers an efficient way to keep your bath products neatly store your bath necessities, but a simple vanity tray such as this with just the right amount of elegant accessories can impart a luxurious ambiance to your bath or powder room. With a simple rectangle shape, the rim of the tray features a gold rim adding a pop of color without being too overpowering. Add an in an arrangement of classy bottle perfumes, treasured jewelry and you have yourself an exquisite showcase that does double duty clearing up the clutter in no time.