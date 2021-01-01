HP ProBook 640 G3 14" Notebook, Intel i5 2.6GHz Processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10

Get the most from your investment with configurations that support today's technology and legacy devices. The HP ProBook 640 is equipped with the newest security and productivity features and is compatible with your existing IT investments..256GB SSD hard drive enables you to store thousands of files.With 8GB memory, you can multitask between various applications without issue.DDR4 RAM: With its higher bandwidth, everything from multi-tasking to playing games gets a performance boost.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.14" screen provides a great movie watching experience.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Supports Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 technologies for wireless web browsing.High-definition 1366 x 768 display: Enjoy your entertainment with the great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels.2.6GHz Intel i5-7300U dual-core processor with up to 3.5GHz and 3MB cache memory.Intel HD Graphics 620 provides everyday image quality for internet usage, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Safety Data Sheet