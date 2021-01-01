Pro8 Charging USB Docking Station for Select Windows Tablets Simultaneously Charges Adds Extended Display Output 35mm Audio inOut 10100 Ethernet.

Best Quality Guranteed. UNIQUE DELL DOCK SOLUTION - All-in-one docking solution designed to charge select Windows tablets like the Dell Venue 8 Pro and connect an external display and USB devices at the same time EXTERNAL DISPLAY - Add an extra DVI, VGA, or HDMI display up to 1080p (DVI to VGA and DVI to HDMI adapters included, HDMI is video only) EXPANDABILITY - Provides 10/100 wired Ethernet network port, 3.5mm analog stereo headphone/speaker and mic jacks, and 4 USB 2.0 ports COMPATIBILITY - The Pro8 dock's method of charging and supporting USB devices is only compatible with select Windows tablets: Dell Venue 8 Pro, HP Stream 7/8, Lenovo Miix 2 8', Nextbook 8 2 YEAR WARRANTY - We love our products, and hope you will too. This product is covered by a 24-month limited warranty as well as Seattle-based email support