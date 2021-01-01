PRO510XL Pro Series 40Channel CB Radio Compact Design Backlit LCD Display Public Address ANL Switch and 7 Watts of Audio Output Unique PLL Circuit.

s Professional Series PRO510XL Heavy-Duty CB radio offers High-Performance Full 40-Channel operation in a compact rugged CB radio. Extremely popular for Industrial, Commercial, and Off-Road use. This PRO510XL operates on any of the 40 AM frequencies authorized by the FCC, and its S/RF meter and red-lit LED indicators help you monitor activity at a glance. A built-in noise limiter and ANL switch and squelch control fine-tune performance and eliminate noise, and the front-positioned 4-pin microphone has an extra-long coiled cord for convenient use. While communicating, flip on the ANL (automatic noise limiter) to help eliminate background noise, such as that from the car engine/etc. The squelch control also assists with eliminating noise. A superheterodyne circuit with phase locked loop technology assures precise frequency control. Built-in External Speaker Jack allows connecting to an optional external speaker. In