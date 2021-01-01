PRO501HH ProSeries 40Channel Portable Handheld CB RadioEmergencyTravel Radio Large LCD Display HighLow Power Saver 4Watts Auto Noise Limiter NOAA.

The Pro-Series PRO501HH compact handheld CB radio offers high-performance full 40-Channel CB operation and 10 weather channels in a compact rugged handheld design Extremely popular for industrial commercial and off-road use Use high power to punch out the strongest signal or low power to preserve battery life selectable 4 Watt Hi /1 Watt low power Instant channel 9/19 Noaa weather keeps you informed when severe weather threatens And the dual watch feature lets you talk on one channel while keeping an ear on another channel you are interested in Built-in anl (automatic noise limiter) and squelch control fine-tune performance and eliminate noise External speaker jack and external mic jack Large backlit LCD - Multifunction display that is easy to read day or night Package includes antenna w/ bnc connector belt clip hand Strap owners manual cigarette plug adapter for both charging Ni-MH batteries and/or external power Recharg