PRO401HH Professional Series 40 Channel Handheld CB Radio 4 Watts Power with HiLow Power Switch Auto noise cancellation Belt Clip And Strap.

The PRO401HH delivers the convenience of a handheld CB radio with the security of knowing you have the longest range possible so you can always stay in touch. Features a low-power setting to conserve battery life and a high-power setting so you can extend your range When needed. Designed for use in the citizens band (CB) radio service, the PRO401HH mobile radio will operate on any of the 40 CB frequencies authorized by the (FCC). Whether you're in your car, truck, Van or bike, over the road, camping out or just out hiking the trail, The high performance PRO401HH s you're never out of touch. Its compact and lightweight, weighing approximately 1 pound making it easy to operate with one hand. The design features strategically placed controls and jacks on the top, left, and right side. You can use rechargeable (9 AA Ni-MH) or alkaline (9 AA) batteries (not included). The included DC power cable will also charge your