Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller with Joysticks Rumble Vibration Gamepad for Nintendo Switch Mac PC Android Windows macOS Steam

Best Quality Guranteed. Wide CompatibilityUltra-compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, & Android, Steam, NES & SNES Classic. Dual Mode SupportWireless Bluetooth and direct USB connectable with built in lithium ion battery,18 play hours with 1-2hours charging time. Retro DesignClassic cross button and four shoulder-button design. Working modes: for X-input, D-input, Mac mode and Nintendo Switch mode. Realistic game enjoymentRumble vibration, Motion controls, USB-C,Support both key control and touch screen games, built-in gyroscope and triaxial accelerometer, bring more realistic game enjoyment. TipsThis is good gift idea for you or a friend, family. We hope you will be satisfied with our products. If you have any question, Please contact us feel free, we will respond within 24 hours, and try our best to solve the problem as soon as possible.