TimberTech PRO Terrain 1 in. x 5.36 in. x 1 ft. Brown Oak Composite Deck Board Sample

Go Against the Grain™ with premium, 4-sided capped composite deck boards with Mold Guard™ Technology, containing no wood particles, in the cap. Meticulously crafted for better style and performance, the 4-sided board capping brings advanced surface protection against mold, mildew, moisture damage, scratches, fading, and staining. Tap into traditional and timeless hues from the Terrain Collection. Ranging from solid to moderately varied colors, these scalloped boards offer a complex, rugged wood grain pattern designed to camouflage wear and tear from everyday life. This practical collection is the perfect combination of value and performance. Color: Brown Oak.