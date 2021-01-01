From nantucket sinks
Pro Series 33" L x 22" W Rectangle Single Hole Topmount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
Nantucket Sinks self-rimming 33” zero-radius single bowl stainless steel is extra roomy for your kitchen needs. Features one centered pre-cut hole to make faucet placement simple. A professional style sink with with the ease of topmount installation. At home in both traditional and modern kitchens, Nantucket Sinks Pro Series stainless sinks provide a lifetime of functionality. Fabricated from premium gauge T-304 stainless steel for maximum durability, the 10" deep basin easily accommodate dishes. Nantucket Sinks stainless steel sinks have thick rubber dampening pads to dampen sound. Nantucket Sinks finishing process helps keep stainless steel corrosion-resistant to rust and oxidation. The satin finish makes daily maintenance a simple rinse! Optional bottom grid is available separately.